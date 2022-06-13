Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.85

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 20020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

