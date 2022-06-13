Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $149.91

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.91 and last traded at $149.96, with a volume of 2477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average is $183.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

