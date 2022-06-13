Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.70

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$59.70 and last traded at C$59.73, with a volume of 219514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.17.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.79.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.90.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.