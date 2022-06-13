Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 12.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) traded down 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.95. 93,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,988,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

