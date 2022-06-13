Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 206.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RUN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 214,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,187. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,428 shares of company stock worth $949,294. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

