Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 12.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 113,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,421,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $57,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,428 shares of company stock valued at $949,294 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,554,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after buying an additional 130,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.