Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 12.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) fell 12.6% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. 113,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,421,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $57,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,428 shares of company stock worth $949,294. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,039,000 after acquiring an additional 259,619 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 119,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 68,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.