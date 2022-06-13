Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 8482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Super Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Super Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.