Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 8482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

SGHC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Super Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

