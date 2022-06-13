Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY remained flat at $$1.88 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Superdry has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

