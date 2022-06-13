Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY remained flat at $$1.88 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Superdry has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.73.
Superdry Company Profile (Get Rating)
