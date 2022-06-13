Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the May 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on Surgalign in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, CFO David Lyle acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Surgalign by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 274,736 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Surgalign by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,296,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Surgalign by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,281 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 238,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRGA opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 79.07% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

