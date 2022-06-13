SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $692.00 to $534.00. The company traded as low as $411.96 and last traded at $413.00, with a volume of 2439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $442.88.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.18.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

