SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $534.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.18.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $40.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.86. 11,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,179. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.84.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

