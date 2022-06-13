SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Trading 0.1% Higher

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 240,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVF Investment by 589.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in SVF Investment by 406.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,515,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $4,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

