Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in May

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the May 15th total of 1,670,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.
OTCMKTS SWMAF opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)
