Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in May

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the May 15th total of 1,670,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

OTCMKTS SWMAF opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.