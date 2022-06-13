Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,500 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 856,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 760.7 days.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

