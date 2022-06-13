Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in May

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.0 days.
OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $551.00 on Monday. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $485.00 and a 12-month high of $664.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $585.95 and its 200-day moving average is $602.84.
About Swiss Life (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SWSDF)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.