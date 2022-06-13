Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in May

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.0 days.

OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $551.00 on Monday. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $485.00 and a 12-month high of $664.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $585.95 and its 200-day moving average is $602.84.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

