Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,239.0 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Prime Site to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of SWPRF stock opened at $101.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93. Swiss Prime Site has a 12 month low of $95.60 and a 12 month high of $108.15.
Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate related service and retail and asset management business.
