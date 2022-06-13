Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYIEY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($113.98) to €107.00 ($115.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. Symrise has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $37.54.
Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
