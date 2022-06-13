Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.73

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.73 and last traded at $128.87, with a volume of 1445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.40.
A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
