Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.73

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.73 and last traded at $128.87, with a volume of 1445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Get Synaptics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.