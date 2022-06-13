Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.51

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 31405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

