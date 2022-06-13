Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.77

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.77 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 2694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

