System1 (NYSE:SST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.50

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 6546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SST. DA Davidson upped their price target on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000.
About System1 (NYSE:SST)
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
