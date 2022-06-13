System1 (NYSE:SST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.50

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 6546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SST. DA Davidson upped their price target on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $171,995.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,793,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock worth $17,224,681.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000.

About System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

