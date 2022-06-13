T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of TROW opened at $114.85 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $112.65 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

