TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €16.00 by Barclays

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €16.00 ($17.20) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €27.10 ($29.14) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

TAG Immobilien stock traded down €0.95 ($1.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €14.26 ($15.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €15.13 ($16.27) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($31.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.56.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

