Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.02

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.02 and last traded at $85.25, with a volume of 187083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. The company has a market capitalization of $443.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

