Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $127.95 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.05.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.