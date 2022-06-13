Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $127.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 501,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

