Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) recently:

6/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $171.00.

5/25/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00.

5/18/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $185.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $180.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $185.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $145.00.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $229.00 to $185.00.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $145.00.

5/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $190.00.

4/22/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $127.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.42. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

