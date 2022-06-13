Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.15

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 281187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
