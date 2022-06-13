Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.15

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 281187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 202,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 109,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

