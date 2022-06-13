TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 11.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 42,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,385,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

TAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CICC Research cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

