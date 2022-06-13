Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

TNEYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $4.88 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

