Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.21

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 6201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $4,238,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,210,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 792,229 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

