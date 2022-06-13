TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.24

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 26717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

