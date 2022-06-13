TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.24

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 26717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
