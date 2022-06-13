TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.24

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 26717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 124,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.