TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.24

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 26717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.87.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 124,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

