Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 935 ($11.72) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($11.65) to GBX 940 ($11.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TATE stock opened at GBX 735 ($9.21) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 624.40 ($7.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 814.90 ($10.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 764.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 721.79.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.16), for a total value of £31,586.51 ($39,582.09).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

