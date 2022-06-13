TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

