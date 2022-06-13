TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 60,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSPQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.