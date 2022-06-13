TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 70.2% in May

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $4.75. 1,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,147. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
