TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 70.2% in May

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $4.75. 1,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,147. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

