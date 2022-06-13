Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 84.4% in May

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Caliel purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,800 shares of company stock worth $109,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Team by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

TISI opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Team has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

