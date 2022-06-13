Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $126.81

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.81 and last traded at $127.52, with a volume of 279983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

