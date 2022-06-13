Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.16

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

