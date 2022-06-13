Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.16

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
