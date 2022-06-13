Tekla World Healthcare Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.32. 138,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.