Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $371.54

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $371.54 and last traded at $373.01, with a volume of 260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $380.58.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.73.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

