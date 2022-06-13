Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 155,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,992,981 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research firms recently commented on TEF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

Get Telefónica alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.