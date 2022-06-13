Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 155,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,992,981 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

