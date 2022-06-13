Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.59

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 1873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

