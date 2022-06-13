Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 12.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 450,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,028,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

