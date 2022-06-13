Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

GIII opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.58.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

