Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chico’s FAS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.43 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $679.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 28,842 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 695.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 77,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.